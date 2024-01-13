Saudi Arabia Steps Up Efforts to Preserve Underwater Heritage with International Conference

In a bid to preserve and promote underwater heritage, Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission is gearing up to host a Scientific Conference on Underwater Cultural Heritage in Jeddah. The conference, a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 National Strategy for Culture, will witness the participation of researchers from multiple nations, bringing their diverse expertise to the table.

Preserving Underwater Cultural Heritage

At the heart of this event is the objective of conserving the underwater heritage, fostering research in this field, and facilitating a seamless exchange of expertise. A high point of the event will be the inauguration of a specialized center aimed at protecting underwater cultural heritage in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf. This initiative underscores the kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding its underwater cultural treasures.

Panel Discussions and Global Participation

The conference is set to feature a series of panel discussions on submerged heritage projects in Saudi Arabia and across the globe, archaeological research, and capacity building for heritage management. These discussions are expected to shed light on the critical aspects of underwater cultural heritage, its importance, and the challenges in preserving it.

Jeddah’s Agricultural Marketing Festival and Cultural Initiatives

Alongside, Jeddah is also playing host to its inaugural Agricultural Marketing Festival, a platform for local farmers, beekeepers, and families to display and market their produce. The festival, with its diverse array of workshops, lectures, and family activities, aims to spotlight the region’s agricultural diversity.

In yet another cultural endeavor, participants in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah visited the Hira Cultural District in Makkah. Here, they were privy to the Revelation Exhibition and got a glimpse of the production process of the Kiswa for the Holy Kaaba.

Saudi’s Maritime Transport Initiatives

Underpinning its commitment to enhancing maritime transport services, the Saudi Transport General Authority has rolled out regulations for international ship classification bodies to operate in the Kingdom. This move is aimed at bolstering investment opportunities and developing the maritime transport infrastructure in the country.