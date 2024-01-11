Saudi Arabia Simplifies Premium Residency Visa Scheme with New Eligibility Categories

Significant changes have come to Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency application process with the introduction of new eligibility categories. This move is a strategic maneuver aimed at simplifying the application procedure for residents and attracting foreign investment and talent to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy.

Premium Residency: A Bridge to Opportunity

The Premium Residency, first launched in 2019, serves as a bridge for foreign nationals to live, work, and own businesses and property in Saudi Arabia without the need for a sponsor. It is a pathway that opens the door to the Saudi Arabian market, offering vast opportunities for foreign nationals. Until now, there were no specific categories for applicants, leaving the application process open-ended and often complicated.

Five New Categories: A Focus on Skills and Investment

The new categories outlined include skilled individuals such as specialists and executives, talents in cultural and sports fields, business investors, entrepreneurs, and property owners. The revised eligibility criteria reflect a clear focus on attracting a diverse range of skills and investment to boost the Saudi economy. The Premium Residency offers two plans: a renewable one-year residency or an unlimited duration, costing $26,665 (100,000 SAR) and $213,320 (800,000 SAR) respectively. For the new categories, the residency is priced at $1,066 (4,000 SAR).

Benefits of Premium Residency

The Premium Residency permit comes with a plethora of privileges, such as the right for immediate family members to reside in Saudi Arabia without a dependent fee, property ownership (excluding Mecca, Madina, and border areas), and the ability to invest in the Saudi Capital Market. It also offers unrestricted travel in and out of the country. These benefits make the Premium Residency an attractive option for those looking to work or invest in Saudi Arabia.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 plan, aiming to transform the country into a global business hub, create employment opportunities, increase knowledge transfer, and expand the industrial base. By attracting skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and real estate owners through these new categories, Saudi Arabia is paving the way for its economic transformation and reinforcing its position on the global stage.