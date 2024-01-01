Saudi Arabia Sets Record in Visitor Spending as Tourism and Entertainment Sectors Thrive

In a remarkable achievement, Saudi Arabia has set a new record in foreign visitor spending, accumulating over SR102.6 billion ($27.36 billion) in the initial three quarters of 2023. This significant increase, a 53 percent compared to the same span in 2022, was reported by the Saudi Central Bank. The travel sector’s surplus reached SR37.8 billion, a 72 percent surge over 2022 figures, largely attributed to the robust growth of tourism spending. This positive impact of the tourism sector on the Kingdom’s economy is an indication of the successful implementation of strategic plans aimed at reducing dependence on oil revenues.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

The Ministry of Tourism, in its pursuit to amplify tourism’s contribution to the local economy, has set a target to boost tourism expenditure to SR289 billion ($77.1 billion) by 2024. The ambitious plan, part of the Saudi Ministry of Finance’s 2024 budget targets report, aspires to attract 88 million tourists. The influx of these tourists is expected to stimulate the tourism sector, improve infrastructure, and create countless opportunities for economic expansion. This growth is anticipated to contribute significantly to the promotion of Saudi culture abroad.

Public Investment Fund’s Role in Economic Diversification

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) played a substantial role in the nation’s economic diversification in 2023. The fund, which accounted for nearly a quarter of the approximate $124 billion spent by worldwide sovereign wealth funds, contributed a massive $31.5 billion. The PIF’s investment strategy, focused on various sectors, demonstrates Saudi’s commitment towards diversifying its economy. The PIF’s investments in initiatives such as the Riyadh Season reflect the Kingdom’s strategic vision to integrate innovative technologies into its rapidly growing entertainment market.

Revolutionizing Entertainment with HyperSpace

A testament to the flourishing entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia is HyperSpace, a digital theme park startup. The innovative company, founded in Dubai in 2021, merges digital and physical entertainment, creating immersive experiences, gaming, and content creation zones. With a substantial $55 million investment from initiatives like Riyadh Season under the PIF, HyperSpace launched its latest venue, House of Hype, in Riyadh. The venue, featuring advanced gaming systems, aims to introduce customers to Web3 technologies. Slated to become a permanent attraction post-Riyadh Season, House of Hype signifies Saudi Arabia’s push to integrate advanced technologies into its growing entertainment industry.

The remarkable growth in Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors, coupled with the strategic investments of the PIF, underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to economic diversification and modernization. As Saudi Arabia continues on its path towards Vision 2030, the country stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic planning and investment.