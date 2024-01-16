Saudi Arabia Prioritizes Services Sector in Trade Focus Pivot

In a significant shift in trade focus, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al Qasabi, emphasized the need for a transition from a commodity-centric trade approach to one that prioritizes the services sector. During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Al Qasabi highlighted the potential of the services sector in global trade and its role in economic diversification, while also addressing the need for smart regulation to tackle challenges.

Services Sector: An Engine for Economic Diversification

During the panel discussion titled 'Frictionless Services,' the Saudi Commerce Minister underscored the importance of the services sector, not only in terms of global trade but also for its potential to foster gender equality and attract foreign direct investment. He identified bureaucracy and red tape as significant obstacles to investment and advocated for legal and operational reforms to improve global competitiveness.

Untapped Opportunities in Africa

Al Qasabi also shed light on the opportunities present in Africa, underlining sectors beyond tourism and distribution that are largely untapped. In line with Saudi Arabia's broader strategy for economic diversification, the minister outlined a three-pronged approach to enhance the trade of services, including identifying opportunities in Africa, resolving regulatory barriers, and tackling remaining challenges.

Saudi Economy: The Financial Perspective

In related financial news, Saudi Arabia's National Debt Management Center completed a sukuk issuance totaling SR8.825 billion, with S&P Global forecasting a buoyant market for Islamic bonds in 2024. Speaking at the same WEF event, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan highlighted the importance of smart regulation of non-bank financial institutions to balance financial stability with innovation and productivity. He cautioned against overregulation that could stifle growth and noted the significant role of fintech in diversifying credit offerings.

A new study revealing business leaders' optimism about trade in 2024, despite challenges, further indicates a positive outlook for the Saudi economy. This aligns with Saudi Arabia's effort to transform and diversify its economy, a central tenet of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan.