Business

Saudi Arabia Paves the Way for New Metals and Mining Stock Exchange

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Saudi Arabia Paves the Way for New Metals and Mining Stock Exchange

In an ambitious move, Saudi Arabia is making strides towards establishing a new metals and mining stock exchange. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is joining forces with the Ministry of Commerce, the Capital Market Authority, and local business moguls to evaluate the potential for such an exchange. The initiative is fueled by the Kingdom’s abundant mineral wealth, as attested by the surge in exploration license applications from top-tier foreign firms, making up about 25% of all mining applications.

Revitalizing Vision 2030

Minister Bandar Alkhorayef had previously hinted at the creation of a dedicated mining index and stock exchange in November 2022. In a bid to transform the Kingdom into a minerals sector powerhouse, Saudi Arabia is fast-tracking its endeavors in line with its Vision 2030 program. This entails a comprehensive approach, majorly focusing on metals and the innovative smart city project Neom, aiming for net-zero emissions.

Global Connections

Alkhorayef engaged in discussions with international counterparts in Sydney, drawing insights from the mining index, particularly eyeing models like Australia’s ASX 300 Metals & Mining sub-index. This sub-index comprises various metals and mining companies, including gold, steel, and precious metals producers. The country is set on becoming the leader of the ‘super region’ encompassing Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.

Industry Transformations

Announcing $182 million in exploration incentives, issuing 33 new mining licenses, and the establishment of Manara Minerals, Saudi Arabia is accelerating its shift away from oil dependency. The Future Minerals Forum was deemed a success, with intense discussions on the energy transition and alterations in the mining industry. Saudi Arabia underscores the necessity for investments totaling $5 trillion to bridge the gap and bolster support for critical minerals, infrastructure, services, and electric energy production.

Business Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

