Saudi Arabia Marks World Meteorological Day, Showcases Climate Action Efforts

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - On Saturday, Saudi Arabia celebrated World Meteorological Day, emphasizing its commitment to environmental preservation and climate change mitigation. This year's theme, 'At the Front Line of Climate Action,' underscores the vital actions being taken globally and by the Kingdom to combat climate change and its impacts, ensuring a sustainable future for all generations. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) CEO, Ayman Ghulam, highlighted Saudi Arabia's proactive measures, including the establishment of the Regional Center for Climate Change, aimed at addressing weather phenomena and promoting sustainability in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Strengthening Meteorological and Climate Efforts

Ayman Ghulam shared insights into the significant contributions made by Saudi Arabia in the meteorology field, both locally and internationally. The Kingdom is not only a founding member of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) but also plays a crucial role in supporting various regional and international meteorological centers. Initiatives like the Regional Center for Dust and Sand Storms and the Regional Program for Cloud Seeding are part of a broader strategy to enhance climate adaptation, reduce adverse effects, and achieve sustainability goals. These efforts reflect Saudi Arabia's dedication to leading by example in environmental stewardship and climate action.

Advancing Regional and International Collaboration

The Kingdom's investment in meteorological services and climate research is evident through its support for eight strategic centers, including the Jeddah Regional Climate Center and the Center for Atmospheric and Hydrological Research. These institutions play a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding and developing innovative solutions to tackle climate-related challenges. By fostering collaboration and sharing expertise, Saudi Arabia aims to strengthen regional and global responses to environmental and meteorological issues, furthering its commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience.

Commemorating World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing and escalating threat posed by climate change to global civilization. The Kingdom's active participation in commemorating this day reflects its recognition of the urgent need for concerted climate action. Through its various initiatives and support for international cooperation, Saudi Arabia demonstrates its resolve to address climate change proactively, contributing to global efforts to safeguard the planet for future generations. The CEO of NCM, Ayman Ghulam, emphasized the importance of national meteorological and hydrological services in providing critical data and analyses to inform decision-making and policy development related to climate change and environmental protection.

As the world faces the pressing challenges of climate change, Saudi Arabia's efforts to enhance its meteorological capabilities and lead in sustainable climate action offer hopeful prospects. By prioritizing environmental preservation and actively engaging in global initiatives, the Kingdom sets a precedent for responsible stewardship and collaborative progress towards a more sustainable and resilient future. The celebration of World Meteorological Day in Saudi Arabia not only highlights the country's achievements but also underscores the critical importance of global solidarity and action in the face of climate adversity.