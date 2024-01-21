Saudi Arabia Makes Guinness World Record with Highest Hanging Prayer Room

In a remarkable amalgamation of faith and architecture, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made its mark in the Guinness World Records by unveiling the world's highest hanging prayer room in Makkah. The record-smashing prayer room is a part of the Address Jabal Omar hotel, nestled within a 165-meter skybridge that seamlessly connects the hotel's dual towers. Standing majestically 483 meters above sea level, the prayer room provides a breathtaking panorama of the Holy Kaaba and other notable religious landmarks.

Architectural Feat and Cultural Heritage

With a sprawling area of 550 square meters and soaring to a height of 179 meters, the prayer room can comfortably hold approximately 520 worshippers. The awe-inspiring skybridge, weighing in at 650 tonnes, was initially assembled at 312 meters above the ground and later elevated to interconnect the 36th, 37th, and 38th floors of the hotel towers. This architectural marvel showcases the impressive combination of modern engineering and design precision.

Harmony of Tradition and Modernity

The design of the prayer room is a thoughtful blend of traditional Arabic elements and contemporary luxury. The walls are adorned with Arabic calligraphy featuring the names of Allah, a testament to the rich Islamic cultural heritage. This fusion of tradition and modernity creates a spiritual ambiance that engulfs worshippers, providing them a serene and peaceful environment to connect with their faith.

Record-Breaking Achievement

Khaled Al Amoudi, the CEO of Jabal Omar Development Company, expressed his joy over the inclusion of the hanging prayer hall in the Guinness Book of World Records. This achievement showcases Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing the spiritual experience of worshippers while preserving the country's cultural heritage. Ultimately, the world's highest hanging prayer room stands as a symbol of Saudi Arabia's ceaseless strides in architectural innovation and cultural preservation within the realm of religious devotion.