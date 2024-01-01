en English
Education

Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has embarked on the first phase of the Professional Verification program in Egypt. This step aims to synchronize the skill inspection systems of both nations. The initiative targets five vocational fields: plumbing, electricity, welding, automobile mechanics, and carpentry. There are plans to include more fields in future phases. The program, necessitating workers to pass theoretical and practical tests for a professional verification certificate, has been formerly implemented in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to ensure proficient labor in the Saudi market.

Hour of Code Event at King Salman Science Oasis

In other news, the King Salman Science Oasis in Riyadh has wrapped up its role in the Hour of Code event. Organized in cooperation with Microsoft Arabia and the General Administration of Education in Riyadh, this event aimed to foster a culture of programming and innovation among students, endorsing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The event witnessed over 1,500 students participating in programming challenges using Minecraft.

(Read Also: Saudi Arabia’s PIF Leads as the World’s Most Active Sovereign Investor in 2023)

Collaboration for Environmental Sustainability

Further, the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has allied with Net Zero Environmental Services Co. to plant 50,000 trees, intending to reduce carbon emissions by 1,560 tons per year. This initiative is a reflection of the university’s commitment to environmental sustainability and is in line with the Quality of Life Program, the Saudi Green Initiative, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

(Read Also: Saudi Arabia’s Youth Leading the Charge in Sustainable Fashion and Cultural Renaissance)

Fundraising Campaign for Gaza

Moreover, a national fundraising campaign in Saudi has amassed over SR600 million for Gaza. Initiated by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief via the Sahem platform, the campaign is a response to the directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assist Gazans affected by conflict. Saudi Arabia also dispatched its 34th plane carrying aid to Gaza.

Education Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

