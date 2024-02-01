Saudi Arabia Joins Hands with AGFUND to Propel Vision 2030 and SDGs

In a significant move towards sustainable growth and development, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, has inked a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the President of the Board of Directors of the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND), Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz. The MoC was signed at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, marking a crucial milestone in Saudi Arabia's journey towards achieving its Vision 2030 objectives and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and The MoC

Launched as a governmental program, Saudi Vision 2030 is an ambitious blueprint aimed at diversifying the economic, social, and cultural fabric of Saudi Arabia. The initiative is built upon the pillars of reducing dependence on oil revenue, nurturing alternative sources of income, and bolstering the private sector's contribution to the economy. It also seeks to establish the nation as a global investment powerhouse and leverage its strategic location as a hub bridging Afro-Eurasia. Despite facing global controversy following the alleged involvement of the Kingdom in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Saudi Arabia continues to invest in entertainment and sports complexes, signifying its earnest efforts to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment.

The freshly minted MoC encompasses several key areas such as financial inclusion, women's empowerment, e-learning, early childhood development, and civil society strengthening. The aim is to bolster joint efforts with regional, international, and United Nations (UN) organizations to implement development activities in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives and the 2030 SDGs.

The Role of Infrastructure in Achieving SDGs

A joint study by the World Bank and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) underscores the critical role of infrastructure in achieving the SDGs. The study enlightens on the magnitude of infrastructure spending needed in sectors like education, transport, and water and sanitation to bridge the SDGs gap in South Africa. It highlights the importance of 'spending better' on the right objectives with the use of relevant metrics and provides comprehensive results under varied scenarios along with recommendations to close the gap. Achieving the SDGs demands adequate infrastructure across sectors, including quality educational facilities, reliable transportation, affordable services, and resilient infrastructure for sustainable progress.

Looking Ahead

Attended by the Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman AlRassi, and AGFUND CEO, Dr. Nasser Al-Qahtani, the signing ceremony underlines a strategic partnership aimed at fostering development and progress in sync with global developmental goals and Saudi Arabia's national vision. The collaboration between Saudi Arabia and AGFUND demonstrates a commitment to sustainable development, opening a new chapter in the Kingdom's journey towards realizing its Vision 2030.