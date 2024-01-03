Saudi Arabia Industrial Gases Market: A Comprehensive Analysis

In a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to industrial and technological advancement, the ‘Saudi Arabia Industrial Gases Market’ report, a comprehensive study on the nation’s industrial gases market, has been published. The report gives a detailed insight into the market size, projections, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges, with a focus on the application of industrial gases across a variety of sectors. These sectors include manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and electronics, thus offering a world of opportunities for stakeholders in the areas of technological advancements, strategic alliances, energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, safety standards, healthcare advancements, job creation, and skilled workforce development.

Market Breakdown and Vendor Analysis

The study dissects the market by product, such as Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, Helium, and mode of distribution – Tonnage/Gaseous, Bulk & Cylinder, Packaged. In a detailed vendor analysis, the report scrutinizes over 15 leading vendors and forecasts the market growth from 2024 to 2032. The analysis is based on both primary and secondary research and includes a strategic report embedded with business strategies, competitive landscapes, and company profiles. The primary objective of the report is to aid companies in strategizing and capitalizing on future growth opportunities with an in-depth analysis of the market and vendor landscape.

Industrial Licenses and Sustainable Production

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 158 industrial licenses in October 2023, marking a 97.4% increase compared to the previous year. The food manufacturing sector bagged the most permits, followed by the non-metallic minerals industry. The total number of industrial licenses issued by the ministry in 2023 was 1,127, pushing the number of existing factories in the Kingdom to 11,388 with an investment of SR1.50 trillion. Small enterprises formed 83.87% of the new permits. Saudi Arabia has also launched a new ‘competitiveness programme’ to instigate sustainable production practices in the industrial sector, with an emphasis on reducing production costs, improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and creating investment opportunities in projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency. The initiative also targets the development of human capabilities and competencies in the industrial sector, setting a goal of sustained growth of the industrial domestic product baseline until 2035 AD.

Emerson’s Expansion in Saudi Arabia

As highlighted in the report, the American multinational, Emerson, is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with the development of a new manufacturing hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), being built by Saudi AMANA. This new facility, one of Emerson’s most significant investments in the Middle East and Africa, will bolster its presence in the region. It also underscores Emerson’s sustained commitment to its customers and stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy. The project, which broke ground in early January, is expected to be completed by late 2024.