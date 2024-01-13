en English
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Explores Coding Zones in Grand Mosque to Enhance Worship Experience

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Saudi Arabia Explores Coding Zones in Grand Mosque to Enhance Worship Experience

In a move aiming to streamline the pilgrimage experience for millions of worshippers, the General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has formed a partnership with the Saudi Postal and Logistics Company. Their shared goal is to explore the feasibility of dividing the vast expanse of the Grand Mosque in Makkah into coded zones. This initiative is driven by a desire to enhance the accessibility of the mosque for worshippers and to improve navigation within its expansive area.

Facilitating Worship in the Heart of Islam

The division into zones is expected to be a game-changer in accurately pinpointing geographical locations within the mosque and its outer yards. This coding system will offer clear guidance to the faithful who come to worship and the staff who maintain the smooth operation of the mosque. This is a significant shift, especially considering the Grand Mosque houses the Holy Ka’aba, the central destination for millions of Muslim pilgrims worldwide. Last year, a record 13.5 million Umrah pilgrims visited the Grand Mosque, marking a 58% increase in foreign pilgrims compared to the previous year.

A Strategic Approach to Enhancing Service

But this initiative extends beyond just guidance and navigation. It will also enable better performance evaluation and more effective distribution of personnel based on the mosque’s accommodation and operational capacities. This strategy ensures that service standards remain high, even as the number of visitors grows. The Saudi Postal and Logistics Services Company (SPL) has been entrusted with the task of studying this potential division into zones, a testament to their expertise in logistics and operations.

Saudi Arabia’s Commitment to Facilitating the Pilgrimage

This move is the latest in a series of measures taken by Saudi Arabia to simplify the pilgrimage process. These measures include allowing visa holders to enter through any port, granting Saudi citizens the privilege to invite international friends for Umrah, and removing the requirement for women pilgrims to be accompanied by male guardians. Saudi Arabia has also made tourist visas available to Gulf Cooperation Council expatriates, regardless of their profession.

By exploring the division of the Grand Mosque into coded zones, Saudi Arabia continues its commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience, accommodating the faithful, and maintaining the high service standards expected at the heart of Islam.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

