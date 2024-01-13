Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect

In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia has undertaken robust legal measures aimed at safeguarding its elderly population from abuse and neglect. The newly enacted laws, as outlined by esteemed Saudi Lawyer, Noura Al Wanda on the Al Ekhbariya channel, underscore the nation’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of its senior citizens.

Unveiling the New Laws

The fresh legislation prescribes severe punishments for those found guilty of neglect or abuse towards the elderly. The penalties, which include a prison sentence of up to one year and fines reaching a substantial 500,000 riyals, are designed not only to penalize but to serve as a potent deterrent against such deplorable mistreatment.

Elderly Protection and Care

These punitive measures underscore the exceptional protection and care the kingdom aims to provide for its elderly citizens. The Public Prosecution of Saudi Arabia has emphasized the paramount importance of these laws, which include a provision mandating that elderly individuals must live with their family. This provision, as detailed in Article 3, insists that family members are obliged to offer shelter and care, adhering to the hierarchical structure described in Article 6.

Protecting Elderly Rights

Article 15 of the new law, in particular, provides robust protections against financial exploitation. It specifically outlaws the family’s breadwinner from using the elderly’s funds without their explicit consent. This provision unequivocally condemns any deliberate actions that infringe upon the elderly’s rights, especially in financial matters, thus providing an added layer of security for this vulnerable demographic.