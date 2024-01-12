Saudi Arabia Draws $68 Million Investment in Mining and Manufacturing Sectors

In a significant leap towards economic diversification, Saudi Arabia has secured foreign investments amounting to SAR255 million ($68 million) in its burgeoning mining and manufacturing sectors. The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has entered into allocation contracts with two international firms hailing from China and Egypt, laying the groundwork for the establishment of two new factories in the industrial city of Al-Kharj.

Revitalizing the Manufacturing Landscape

MODON, a government entity, supervises the development of industrial cities across Saudi Arabia. These cities have become the cradle of a diverse array of manufacturing businesses, producing a broad spectrum of materials, from cable and glass to steel and aluminium sheets, ceramics, concrete, and various building materials. The recent allocation contracts, signed with the two unnamed foreign firms, will further enhance the industrial fabric of the nation.

Factories: Iron Products and Marble Tiles

While the specifics of the companies involved remain undisclosed, it is known that one will set up a facility for the production of primary iron products, sprawling across an area of 58,800 square kilometers. The other company will manufacture marble and granite tiles, occupying a space of 28,747 square kilometers. These factories represent a significant addition to Saudi Arabia’s industrial capabilities and are expected to contribute to the country’s GDP and job market.

An Upward Trend in Mining and Manufacturing

These developments come on the heels of a 4.3% increase in the establishment of mining and manufacturing facilities within Saudi Arabia in 2023. This noteworthy surge is particularly evident in industrial cities located in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al-Kharj. These cities are emerging as the nerve centers of Saudi Arabia’s industrial revolution, attracting both domestic and foreign investments.