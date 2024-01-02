Saudi Arabia Boosts Tourism and Space Exploration, flynas Records Growth

In a move to bolster innovation and entrepreneurship in the tourism sector, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has unveiled a new initiative—’TDF Grow’. This growth center aims to provide an environment conducive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to flourish. TDF Grow will offer tools, high-value services, and a network of partners to foster effective communication within the tourism business sector.

TDF Grow: A Boon for SMEs

The center intends to roll out five programs, tailored to the requirements of tourism entrepreneurs and SMEs. These include events, workshops, and a Tourism Growth Accelerator program. The accelerator is set to train 10 enterprises monthly, with the goal of graduating 15 SMEs through intensive training camps. A special focus is on the Restaurants and Cafes Growth Accelerator, targeting the vibrant food and beverage industry.

The launch of TDF Grow aligns with the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, which seek to boost investment in tourism and expedite the sector’s expansion.

Saudi Airline flynas Soars High

Meanwhile, Saudi low-cost airline flynas reported a record increase in passenger numbers—over 28% from the previous year, totaling more than 11.1 million passengers in 2023. The airline expanded its fleet by 35% with 19 new aircraft, introduced 57 new destinations and routes, and increased its seat capacity by 22%. The company’s growth strategy, including an agreement to purchase 30 new A320neo aircraft, has earned it accolades from Skytrax and the World Travel Awards.

Saudi Space Agency: A Leap into Space Sustainability

In a significant step towards sustainable space exploration, the Saudi Space Agency announced it will host its first conference on space debris. The conference, ‘Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy,’ will commence on February 11 in Riyadh. It aims to foster a global dialogue on space debris challenges, and explore necessary policies, legislation, and research to mitigate its impact. This initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation and sustainable practices in space exploration.