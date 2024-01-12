en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Advocates Safe AI Use; Voices Concern Over Yemen Airstrikes

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Saudi Arabia Advocates Safe AI Use; Voices Concern Over Yemen Airstrikes

On the forefront of technological evolution, Saudi Arabia’s Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has released a set of comprehensive guidelines to ensure the safe and ethical use of generative artificial intelligence (AI). These rules, aimed at government agencies, businesses, and individuals, address a multitude of aspects ranging from integrity and fairness to privacy and environmental impact. Generative AI, with its potential to generate text, imagery, and synthetic data, has the power to revolutionize sectors such as customer service, marketing, design, programming, banking, and healthcare. It can summarize texts, draft documents, create multimedia content, and provide aid in detecting data leaks, misinformation, and biases.

SDAIA’s Guidelines and AI Ethics

The SDAIA’s guidance serves as an extension to the existing regulations pertaining to AI ethics, data governance, and human rights. Dr. Abdullah Alakeel, emphasizing the criticality of using AI responsibly, highlighted the technology’s strong potential, even in fields like legal consultations. By addressing elements like transparency, interpretability, and accountability, these guidelines not only promote the safe use of generative AI but also encourage its innovative applications across multiple domains.

Regional Security and the Yemen Situation

In a shift of focus to regional security, Saudi Arabia has voiced its concern over the recent US and UK air strikes in Yemen. The Kingdom stressed the importance of restraint and maintaining stability in the Red Sea region. These strikes were a response to the Houthi attacks, threatening navigation in key waterways. US President Joe Biden has indicated his readiness to take further military action if necessary. Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, has countered rumors about the presence of foreign forces at King Fahd Air Base in Taif.

Culinary Heritage: A Cultural Highlight

In a light-hearted cultural note, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission has taken an initiative to spotlight the country’s rich culinary heritage. They have identified the most popular dishes from each of the Kingdom’s 13 regions, thereby celebrating and promoting the diversity and uniqueness of Saudi cuisine.

0
Saudi Arabia Security
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Saudi Arabia

See more
1 hour ago
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
In a historic turn of events, the Sri Lanka Navy has included women in its officer training program at the Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee for the first time. This revolutionary step comes two years after the navy began assigning female personnel to sea duty roles in 2022. Six women cadets now find themselves
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
11 hours ago
Roberto Mancini's Pursuit of Fourth Asian Cup Glory with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint, Monitors Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis
12 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint, Monitors Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
3 hours ago
Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging 'Chrono' Stage Spanning 48 Hours
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
4 hours ago
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Saudi Arabia Draws $68 Million Investment in Mining and Manufacturing Sectors
9 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Draws $68 Million Investment in Mining and Manufacturing Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
6 seconds
Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen Flaunts Six-Pack from Gymnastics and Diet
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
1 min
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
1 min
Pakistan Election: PML-N, MQM-P Fail to Make Seat Adjustment on Karachi's NA-242
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
2 mins
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
2 mins
UN Reports Systematic Denial of Aid to Gaza's North by Israel
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
3 mins
L K Advani Reflects on His Role in Ram Mandir Agitation
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
3 mins
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
3 mins
Sebastien Haller Ruled Out of Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
4 mins
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
58 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app