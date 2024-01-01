en English
Economy

Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Efforts

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Efforts

In a series of initiatives and events that reflect the transformative strides Saudi Arabia is taking, the Kingdom recently concluded the third edition of the ‘Jusoor Bridges’ exhibition in Morocco. The event, which drew over 90,000 visitors, showcased Saudi Arabia’s resolute efforts in serving Islam, the Two Holy Mosques, and the care for the Quran.

‘Jusoor Bridges’ Exhibition: Bridging Cultures and Faiths

The exhibition was a unique platform for attendees to delve into the Kingdom’s commitment to Islam and its followers. Visitors had the opportunity to take virtual tours of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, one of the holiest sites in Islam. The event also displayed rare Islamic manuscripts, offering a deep dive into the rich heritage of Islamic literature. More than just an exhibition, ‘Jusoor Bridges’ was a cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, fostering mutual understanding and respect.

Professional Verification Program: Ensuring Skilled Labor

Simultaneously, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has embarked on the first phase of the Professional Verification program in Egypt. This program aligns the skill inspection systems of both countries to ensure that appropriately skilled laborers find their place in the Saudi market. Already implemented in nations like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the initiative requires workers to pass theoretical and practical tests for certification before entering the Saudi labor market.

Hour of Code: Fostering a Culture of Innovation

Furthering the Kingdom’s drive towards a knowledge-based economy, the King Salman Science Oasis participated in the ‘Hour of Code’ event in collaboration with Microsoft Arabia. The event attracted over 1,500 students, who engaged in programming challenges and visited scientific exhibits, promoting a culture of programming and innovation among the Kingdom’s youth.

Green Initiative: Planting Seeds for a Sustainable Future

Aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals partnered with Net Zero Environmental Services to plant 50,000 trees on campus. This green endeavor aims to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,560 tons annually, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Gaza Aid Campaign: A Testament to Saudi Philanthropy

In a testament to Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts, a national fundraising campaign launched by KSrelief, the Kingdom’s aid agency, has raised over SR600 million ($160 million) to support the people of Gaza. The campaign, which saw contributions from over 1.35 million people via the Sahem platform, embodies Saudi Arabia’s spirit of philanthropy and global solidarity.

Economy Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

