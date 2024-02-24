Sara Al Abdali's 'Growing Vines of Sodom': A Poignant Exploration of Life and Death in Jeddah

In the heart of Jeddah, a compelling narrative unfolds within the walls of hafezgallery, where contemporary Saudi artist Sara Al Abdali presents her second solo exhibition, 'Growing Vines of Sodom.' This exhibition stands as a testament to the intricate dance between life and death, resilience in the face of loss, and the transformative power of rebirth. Al Abdali, through her deeply personal lens, invites us to contemplate existence, departure, and transformation, inspired by her father's valiant fight against cancer.

Threads of Resilience: The Apple of Sodom as a Metaphor

The centerpiece of Al Abdali's exhibition is the Apple of Sodom, a plant that thrives in harsh conditions, symbolizing the paradox of life's fragility and resilience. By incorporating motifs such as the moth and utilizing hand-prepared pigments, Al Abdali delves into themes that are both universal and intimately personal. Her work encourages a reflection on the cycles of life and death, aiming to normalize discussions around mourning and loss. The artist's shift from traditional techniques to experimenting with scale and medium represents not only her growth but also the potential for rebirth in the aftermath of grief.

Artistic Journey Amidst Challenges

Pursuing art as a full-time career in Saudi Arabia comes with its set of challenges, yet Al Abdali remains undeterred. Her dedication to her craft is fueled by the desire to build a supportive community for artists and maintain a studio space that fosters creativity and innovation. This exhibition, celebrated by hafezgallery's founder Qaswra Hafez, is a significant milestone in Al Abdali's career, marking her continued commitment to exploring complex themes through her art. It is a space where viewers are invited to engage in a dialogue on the essence of existence and the inevitability of transformation.

A Broader Vision: Fostering Scientific Innovation

Concurrent with Al Abdali's exhibition, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is nurturing talent in a different realm through Mawhiba's initiative to prepare 35 students for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2024 in Los Angeles. This program is part of Saudi Arabia's vision to enhance its contribution to global science and engineering, fostering a culture of scientific research and innovation. By preparing students for international competition, Mawhiba aims to build on the Kingdom's commendable positions in scientific achievements, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030. This initiative underscores the parallel paths of artistic and scientific exploration, both of which are vital to the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the future.