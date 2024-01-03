SABIC Faces Feedstock Price Hike; Maintains Focus on Business Efficiency and Sustainable Development

Leading petrochemical corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), faces a financial challenge as it has been officially notified by Saudi Arabian oil company, Saudi Aramco, of an impending increase in feedstock prices. The price increment is likely to burgeon the cost of sales for SABIC, with an estimated financial impact equivalent to around 1.7% based on the company’s most recent audited annual financial statement. The fiscal implications of this price adjustment will start being reflected from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

A Determined Focus on Business Efficiency and Sustainable Development

Despite the anticipated financial strain, SABIC remains unyielding in its commitment to enhancing business efficiency and driving sustainable development. The company’s strategy is grounded on investing in innovation, development of advanced production techniques and products, and exploiting the competitive infrastructure within Saudi Arabia to achieve its strategic objectives.

SABIC Amidst a Competitive Global Market

In the global synthetic and bio-based polypropylene market, which is projected to escalate to USD 839.67 Million by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.19%, SABIC stands as a key competitor. Other influential players in this rapidly growing market include BASF, Sinopec, INEOS, Japan Polypropylene, and DuPont, among others.

Resilience in the Face of Global Conflicts

Youssef Al Benyan, Vice Chairman and CEO of SABIC, indicated that the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war has served to bolster the company’s product diversification and enhance its financial and economic strength. This resilience was reflected in SABIC’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, with a revenue of SAR 52.64 billion, marking an increase of 3% compared to the previous quarter. Furthermore, the company’s net income during the first quarter amounted to SAR 6.47 billion, surpassing the net income of the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2021.