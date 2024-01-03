ROSHN Group Named ‘The Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023

In a testament to its commitment to corporate excellence and employee empowerment, ROSHN Group has been crowned ‘The Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia’ for 2023 by the Best Places to Work program. The accolade was awarded following anonymous surveys that assessed employee experience, engagement, and HR practices, which saw 94% of employees endorsing the company. The high scores are an endorsement of ROSHN’s initiatives to create an empowering work environment and its aspiration to be a regional benchmark for corporate excellence.

Effort Towards Employee Empowerment

ROSHN Group has implemented several initiatives aimed at nurturing talent and fostering a supportive work environment. These include ‘Day Away’ events for team building, the ‘HIMAM Graduate Program’ for nurturing young talent, and the ‘ReTurn’ program for reintegrating women into the workforce after career breaks. With a focus on trust, empowerment, and responsibility, and nearly 30% female representation, ROSHN supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Recognition of Excellence

The company has been certified by Best Places to Work for three consecutive years, holding the overall first position for 2022 and 2023. This recognition is a testament to ROSHN’s commitment to its workforce and its dedication towards creating an environment conducive to success, excellence, and personal achievement.

Leading the Real Estate Sector

Owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), ROSHN Group is a leading real estate developer known for its large-scale projects that redefine living spaces. The company’s mission is to develop over 400,000 homes by 2030 and has already launched several significant communities including SEDRA, ALAROUS, WAREFA, ALFULWA, and MARAFY. These integrated developments feature amenities, green spaces, and technology-driven designs, offering a new way of living to residents.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, ROSHN has also signed an agreement with Saudi Postal Corporation to implement a custom Short Address System for all its units, enhancing logistics and operational efficiency. This makes ROSHN the first real estate developer to adopt customized national addresses, ensuring seamless integration into the postal system.

The recognition as ‘The Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia’, alongside its innovative initiatives and trend-setting projects, reflects ROSHN’s commitment to be a role model in the real estate sector and its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its employees and residents alike.