ROSHN Group and EVIQ Join Forces to Advance EV Adoption in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s premier real estate developer, the ROSHN Group, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) to bolster the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the Kingdom. This partnership is set to foster a robust EV ecosystem, thereby aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 directive to escalate the prevalence of electric vehicles in Riyadh by 30%.

Spearheading EV Infrastructure Development

As part of the MoU, ROSHN and EVIQ will embark on a concerted effort to develop direct current infrastructure solutions for EVs. This infrastructure will be an integral part of both residential and commercial properties developed by ROSHN, spanning the length and breadth of the Kingdom. The move aims to infuse advanced technologies into ROSHN’s properties and collaborate with leading partners, thereby establishing a comprehensive EV ecosystem.

First Public EV Charging Station at ROSHN Front

This initiative took flight with the launch of EVIQ’s first public EV charging station at ROSHN Front in Riyadh, a premier destination that draws over 800,000 visitors each month. The collaboration is also set to unveil the Kingdom’s first fast charging public site at ROSHN Front. The introduction of such high-speed chargers is a significant stride toward enhancing the EV user experience.

Strategic Collaboration for Sustainable Growth

EVIQ’s CEO, Mohammad Baker Gazzaz, emphasized the importance of marrying their advanced charging technology with ROSHN’s extensive property network to create a wide-ranging network of high-speed chargers. Both CEOs expressed their excitement over the potential of this partnership to augment the EV user experience and bolster Saudi Arabia’s ambitions for EV adoption. This strategic collaboration underscores ROSHN’s commitment to raise the standards in the real estate industry through innovation, sustainability, and integrity.