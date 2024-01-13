ROSHN and Partanna Arabia Collaborate to Create a Carbon-Negative Concrete Production Facility

In a groundbreaking move for sustainable construction, Saudi Arabia’s premier real estate developer, ROSHN, has joined forces with Partanna Arabia, a climate technology firm based in Riyadh. Their shared vision is to establish a state-of-the-art carbon-negative concrete production facility that will redefine the construction landscape.

Revolutionizing Concrete

Partanna Arabia has developed an innovative technique that uses a brine activator to cure concrete at room temperature, a process that absorbs CO2, making it carbon-negative. The facility is projected to generate an impressive 1.3 million carbon credits each year, significantly reducing carbon emissions. If 100,000 homes were built using this material, the equivalent annual CO2 emissions of a million cars would be avoided.

Aligning with National Objectives

This partnership aligns impeccably with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its Net Zero 2060 commitment, signaling a steadfast dedication to environmental sustainability. The facility will support ROSHN’s ambitious plans to construct over 400,000 homes, educational institutions, and religious buildings by 2030. In doing so, it will stimulate job creation, with the potential to provide over 100 jobs.

Expanding Horizons

ROSHN and Partanna Arabia’s partnership has already begun making waves on an international scale with the signing of a recent agreement with the Government of The Bahamas. This collaboration is an indicator of Partanna’s escalating global presence in climate-resilient construction and underscores the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions, particularly in the construction industry which is a significant contributor to global emissions.

Looking Ahead

The establishment of the carbon-negative concrete production facility is a testament to the commitment of ROSHN and Partanna Arabia to drive sustainable construction practices. Through this initiative, they are not only addressing the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions but are also setting a strong precedent for the construction industry worldwide. As the specifics of this landmark agreement are finalized, anticipation builds for the transformative impact this partnership will have on Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure, the global construction landscape, and the environment.