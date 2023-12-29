Red Sea Maritime Disruption: Houthi Attacks Impact Global Shipping

In a significant development impacting global commerce, maritime traffic in the Red Sea has been severely affected due to ongoing Houthi attacks. An estimated 299 international vessels, ferrying approximately 4.3 million containers, are presently stranded, unable to navigate the crucial waterway. The repercussion of this disruption has led to nearly half of the container-ship fleet that typically transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal to divert to alternate routes. This shift in the logistical dynamics of international shipping underscores concerns about the security of one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors and its wider implications.

Maritime Disruption and Global Supply Chain Impact

The current scenario has raised alarm bells, with potential hikes in shipping costs and delays in goods delivery looming on the horizon. The maritime industry, together with international trade stakeholders, is keeping a close watch on the situation. They are assessing the ongoing risk and strategizing to mitigate the impact on the global supply chains. Shipping giants like Maersk are considering resuming operations in the Red Sea, suggesting a degree of confidence in the newly formed U.S.-led international maritime security force’s ability to protect vessels in the region.

US-led Coalition and International Response

The Biden administration has spearheaded the formation of an international coalition to safeguard commercial ships in the region, with several nations partaking in maritime surveillance and defensive action. However, the decision to reroute has led to concerns about potential delays and rising prices. In response, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on money exchange services alleged to aid dollar transfers to the Houthis. Despite the U.S. claim of 20 countries joining its maritime task force, only 12 have been publicly announced. Nations like Italy and Spain are distancing themselves from the force, citing public anger over Israel’s Gaza offensive and the risk of Houthi retaliation.

Houthi Attacks and Their Implications

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has been launching attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea for over a month, disrupting the vital waterway that accounts for 12% of world trade. They have pledged to join the Hamas Israel war and protect Palestinians, targeting all vessels bound for Israel. The attacks have compelled some of the world’s largest ship owners to temporarily halt operations in the Red Sea, resulting in longer, costlier journeys. The situation has led to fewer arrivals in the Gulf of Aden and a reduction in Suez Canal southbound transits.