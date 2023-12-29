en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Red Sea Maritime Disruption: Houthi Attacks Impact Global Shipping

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:48 pm EST
Red Sea Maritime Disruption: Houthi Attacks Impact Global Shipping

In a significant development impacting global commerce, maritime traffic in the Red Sea has been severely affected due to ongoing Houthi attacks. An estimated 299 international vessels, ferrying approximately 4.3 million containers, are presently stranded, unable to navigate the crucial waterway. The repercussion of this disruption has led to nearly half of the container-ship fleet that typically transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal to divert to alternate routes. This shift in the logistical dynamics of international shipping underscores concerns about the security of one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors and its wider implications.

Maritime Disruption and Global Supply Chain Impact

The current scenario has raised alarm bells, with potential hikes in shipping costs and delays in goods delivery looming on the horizon. The maritime industry, together with international trade stakeholders, is keeping a close watch on the situation. They are assessing the ongoing risk and strategizing to mitigate the impact on the global supply chains. Shipping giants like Maersk are considering resuming operations in the Red Sea, suggesting a degree of confidence in the newly formed U.S.-led international maritime security force’s ability to protect vessels in the region.

US-led Coalition and International Response

The Biden administration has spearheaded the formation of an international coalition to safeguard commercial ships in the region, with several nations partaking in maritime surveillance and defensive action. However, the decision to reroute has led to concerns about potential delays and rising prices. In response, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on money exchange services alleged to aid dollar transfers to the Houthis. Despite the U.S. claim of 20 countries joining its maritime task force, only 12 have been publicly announced. Nations like Italy and Spain are distancing themselves from the force, citing public anger over Israel’s Gaza offensive and the risk of Houthi retaliation.

Houthi Attacks and Their Implications

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has been launching attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea for over a month, disrupting the vital waterway that accounts for 12% of world trade. They have pledged to join the Hamas Israel war and protect Palestinians, targeting all vessels bound for Israel. The attacks have compelled some of the world’s largest ship owners to temporarily halt operations in the Red Sea, resulting in longer, costlier journeys. The situation has led to fewer arrivals in the Gulf of Aden and a reduction in Suez Canal southbound transits.

0
Conflict & Defence Saudi Arabia Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

By Geeta Pillai

Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents Across US and Australia

By Waqas Arain

U.S. Border Force Intensifies Efforts to Intercept Unauthorized Vapes Amid Health Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Air Force Aims to Extend Sukhoi-30 MKI Life, Push for Indigenization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prepping for Catastrophe: America's Rising Fear and the New Face of Su ...
@Security · 37 mins
Prepping for Catastrophe: America's Rising Fear and the New Face of Su ...
heart comment 0
Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw’s ‘Tribal’ Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy

By Saboor Bayat

Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw's 'Tribal' Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy
IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon
Jaipur ATM Robbery: Thieves Cut Machine, Steal Rs 29 Lakh, Blacken CCTV for Escape

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jaipur ATM Robbery: Thieves Cut Machine, Steal Rs 29 Lakh, Blacken CCTV for Escape
Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
3 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
3 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
3 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
3 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
4 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
4 mins
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
5 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
5 mins
Sununu Criticizes Efforts to Disqualify Trump, Warns of Potential Martyrdom
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app