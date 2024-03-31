Red Sea Global's Diving Centers First in Saudi Arabia to Train Divers with Disabilities

Red Sea Global has made strides in inclusivity by becoming the first in Saudi Arabia to offer scuba diving training for people with disabilities at its Nujuma Ritz Carlton Reserve and Turtle Bay centers. These centers have received a prestigious five-star rating from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) for their expertise in providing accessible diving experiences. This accolade highlights the centers' commitment to inclusivity, featuring wheelchair-accessible facilities and specialized instructor training to cater to divers with varying abilities.

Empowering Divers of All Abilities

With a focus on making diving accessible to everyone, Red Sea Global has invested in infrastructure and training at its diving centers. Instructors underwent extensive training, including theoretical and practical sessions, to learn adaptive techniques for assisting divers with disabilities. These efforts aim to ensure a supportive and welcoming environment for all divers, reinforcing the company's dedication to creating inclusive experiences beneath the waves.

Creating an Inclusive Underwater World

Rosanna Chopra, the Executive Director of Destination Development at Red Sea Global, emphasized the company's mission to foster an inclusive diving culture. The modifications made to the centers' infrastructure, logistics, and safety protocols are designed to accommodate divers of all abilities, ensuring they feel supported throughout their diving journey. This initiative not only opens up the underwater world to more people but also promotes awareness and understanding of the abilities of divers with disabilities.

Setting a New Standard in Diving

This pioneering move by Red Sea Global sets a new standard in the diving industry, especially in Saudi Arabia, where such initiatives are still emerging. By achieving the PADI five-star rating for serving divers with disabilities, these centers serve as beacons of progress and inclusivity. They not only offer unique underwater experiences to a broader audience but also contribute to changing perceptions and encouraging similar establishments worldwide to follow suit.