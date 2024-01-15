RCU Pavilion at WEF 2024: A Journey into AlUla's Past, Present, and Future

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) is set to make a distinctive mark at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, with the unveiling of the RCU Pavilion. This immersive installation, meticulously curated and reflective of AlUla's rich cultural tapestry, is primed to captivate the global audience with its unique design and features.

Designing History

One of the highlights of the pavilion is its design, which draws heavily from both the cultural and physical aspects of AlUla. This serves to provide attendees with a tangible connection to the region, seamlessly blending the past and the present. The design is further enhanced by the inclusion of real-life statues excavated from the Dadan archaeological site, a location of historical significance in AlUla.

Interactive Present

Further bridging the gap between the attendees and AlUla is an interactive map. This feature offers a detailed representation of the current landscape, serving as a window into the day-to-day life in AlUla. It encapsulates the vibrancy of the region, providing a snapshot of its current state, and offering a deeper understanding of its ongoing evolution.

Future Through Virtual Reality

The pavilion's journey into AlUla does not stop at the present but extends into the future. This is brought to life through immersive virtual reality experiences, a creative way for the RCU to share their vision for AlUla's coming years. These virtual reality exhibits encourage exploration and interaction, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the promising future planned for AlUla.

RCU's participation at the WEF is in alignment with Saudi Arabia's developmental goals and its Vision 2030 program. The focus is on sustainability, economic diversification, and heritage preservation - all elements that are central to the ethos of the pavilion and the RCU's broader objectives.

The RCU Pavilion serves as a bridge, connecting the global audience to the past, present, and future of AlUla. Through this showcase, attendees are encouraged to delve deeper into the region's rich history, observe its vibrant present, and explore the promising future. The result is an experience that is as enlightening as it is engaging, resonating deeply with the attendees and leaving a lasting impression of AlUla's captivating story.