Qatar Airways Celebrates Inaugural Flight to AlUla, Expanding Saudi Arabia’s Network

In a momentous display of commitment to unique travel experiences, Qatar Airways has successfully completed its inaugural flight to AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline’s expansion initiative has been warmly received, marking an era of heightened cultural exchange and unity between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Unveiling the Cultural Riches of AlUla

The maiden journey carried a select VIP delegation comprising high-profile individuals from both countries, including Culture Ministers and the CEO of Qatar Airways. The delegation embarked on an enlightening tour of AlUla’s historical and cultural landmarks, emphasizing the city’s vibrancy and rich heritage. Among the highlights were the revitalized Old Town, the sustainable Oasis district, and the UNESCO Heritage Site, Hegra.

Qatar Airways: Bridging Cultures through Travel

Further underscoring the airline’s commitment to fostering cultural ties, an outdoor luncheon was held at the luxury desert resort, Our Habitas AlUla. Guests were treated to a lavish spread of traditional Arabic cuisine amidst an ambiance of natural beauty and cultural performances. The event showcased the role of culture in strengthening Qatari-Saudi relations and the importance of preserving heritage.

AlUla: A New Chapter in Qatar Airways’ Journey

The CEO of Qatar Airways Group reiterated the significance of AlUla as a destination and the airline’s dedication to offering unparalleled experiences. With the establishment of two weekly flights to AlUla, Qatar Airways has expanded its destinations in Saudi Arabia to 10, further bolstering its global network of over 170 destinations. The advent of direct flights between Doha and AlUla is set to play a pivotal role in boosting AlUla’s tourism growth, connecting the city seamlessly with Qatar Airways’ extensive international network.