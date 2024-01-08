Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Naval Ties: Bilateral Talks Held

Marking a significant stride in bilateral naval cooperation, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan, led a six-member delegation on a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The primary objective of this visit was to engage in Staff Talks with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, to discuss matters of mutual interest and to explore avenues for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation between the two naval forces.

Reinforcing Existing Ties

The visit included a high-level meeting between Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and the Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, HE Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily. The Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces share a robust relationship with cooperation in various operational and training spheres, including the regular conduct of the major maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr.

Focus of the Bilateral Talks

The discussions in the meetings primarily focused on reinforcing the already strong ties and extending collaboration in maritime operations and exercises. The two sides agreed to promote mutual cooperation in maritime security and maritime sectors. The dialogue also revolved around the further enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

Aiming for New Heights

The Pakistan Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, driven by a shared commitment to maritime security, are determined to elevate their coordination and partnership to new heights. This meeting signifies a step forward in this direction, promising a future of strengthened relations and effective collaboration.