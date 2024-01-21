Over 347,000 Converts to Islam in Saudi Arabia: A Testament to Tolerance

On Saturday, January 20, the Saudi Press Agency echoed a significant announcement from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance in Saudi Arabia, stating that 347,646 individuals have converted to Islam within the Kingdom over the past half-decade. This figure marks a consistent yearly increase and is largely attributed to the ministry's relentless efforts in promoting the teachings of Islam and clarifying any misconceptions, with a focus on its principles of tolerance.

The Role of Foreign Preachers and Dawah Societies

The ministry, in its announcement, praised the role of its 423 foreign preachers and 457 Dawah societies, which have been instrumental in spreading Islam across various regions of the Kingdom. These societies play a vital role in inviting individuals to embrace Islam, providing a platform for discourse and clarification about the faith. Their initiatives range from delivering lectures and guidance speeches to conducting academic lessons and organizing seminars and workshops, all aimed at promoting the true essence of Islam.

Targeting Misconceptions and Promoting Tolerance

One of the key objectives of the ministry's efforts is to address any misconceptions or doubts regarding Islam. It seeks to highlight the faith's core principles that prioritize tolerance, peace, and mutual respect. Such efforts have not only resulted in an increasing number of conversions but have also fostered a better understanding and appreciation for Islam among non-Muslims within the Kingdom.

A Significant Number of Converts Are Foreigners

Interestingly, a substantial portion of the converts are believed to be foreigners and expatriates, with Indians representing a notable percentage. Such figures underscore the successful outreach of the ministry's initiatives to the Kingdom's expatriate community, further contributing to the spread and acceptance of Islam in Saudi Arabia.