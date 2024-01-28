NWC Commences Pumping Desalinated Water to Dhahran Districts

The National Water Company (NWC), a prime player in Saudi Arabia's water sector, has commenced the pumping of desalinated water to multiple districts in Dhahran. This initiative is a part of their project designed to bolster water networks across the Eastern Province. The project's key objectives are to expand coverage, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the burgeoning water demand resulting from the significant development in the Eastern Province. With a daily pumping capacity of up to 50,000 cubic meters, this new operation is set to benefit over 100,000 residents.

Aligning with Strategic Infrastructure Readiness Plans

Project No. 5, as it is referred to, is a testament to NWC's ongoing commitment to executing its strategic infrastructure readiness plans. The company is dedicated to maximizing the use of all available resources to ensure a sustainable water supply. This project, in particular, is aimed at improving the quality of water in the Eastern Province and has plans to extend the supply of desalinated water to several districts in Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa, Qatif, and Jubail.

NWC's Efforts Toward Sustainable Water Supply

NWC's mission to provide a sustainable water supply is being realized through their commitment to using desalinated water. This approach not only ensures the availability of water but also contributes to the preservation of natural freshwater resources. The company's efforts are complemented by their determination to keep pace with the region's development and ensure the provision of adequate water supply.

Keeping Pace with Regional Development

The Eastern Province is currently undergoing extensive development, resulting in a heightened demand for water. NWC's initiative to enhance their operational efficiency and expand service coverage is an essential step in catering to this growing demand. Through this project, the company demonstrates its readiness to align with the pace of regional development and underscores its dedication to providing an adequate and sustainable water supply.