NIMR Rolls Out Second-Generation JAIS MK2 Armoured Vehicle at WDS 2024

EDGE Group's subsidiary, NIMR, a renowned manufacturer of wheeled military vehicles, has unveiled its second-generation JAIS MK2 armoured vehicle, marking a significant milestone in the firm's product evolution. The introduction of this advanced model, coinciding with the World Defence Show (WDS) 2024, which officially began in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 4, underscores the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

JAIS MK2: A Testament to Technological Progress

The second-generation JAIS MK2 represents a new benchmark in the field of armoured vehicles. It is a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle designed to support a broad spectrum of combat missions. The vehicle boasts a myriad of enhancements, including strengthened protection for critical systems, improved mobility, a new electrical system, increased payload capacity, and enlarged storage space.

Design Meets Functionality

What sets the JAIS MK2 apart is its design-focus on ergonomics, reducing the vehicle's thermal signature, and ensuring electromagnetic interference (EMI) compliance. These innovative features highlight NIMR's commitment to delivering vehicles that are not only robust and resilient but also meet the highest standards of user comfort and safety.

From Concept to Completion

NIMR began delivering the JAIS MK2 to customers in 2023, following a successful cycle of development, testing, and production. This launch marks the completion of second-generation updates to NIMR's entire product line, encompassing the AJBAN and HAFEET models. The company's CEO, Abri du Plessis, has underscored the significance of this comprehensive update and the pivotal role of the Saudi market in NIMR's ongoing success.

All of NIMR's vehicles are manufactured to meet international military standards. They offer versatility for real-time modifications based on combat feedback and evolving customer requirements, thereby solidifying NIMR's position as a leader in the armoured vehicle industry.