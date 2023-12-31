New Beginnings in Madinah, Art, and Sustainable Fashion

Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz has commenced his new tenure as the governor of Madinah, a position he was appointed to by royal decree earlier this month. Upon entering the holy city, his first act was to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, expressing gratitude for his new role and the opportunity it provides to serve the region.

Saudi Calligrapher Inspires New Generation

In the world of arts, Saudi calligrapher Siraj Al Omari is creating waves, inspiring a new generation to immerse themselves in the ancient art of Arabic calligraphy. Al Omari’s journey began with a simple Parker 21 pen gifted by his brother, which eventually led him to master complex styles such as Diwani, Farisi, and Jali Diwani.

Despite not having a formal education in calligraphy, Al Omari had the good fortune to be mentored by the much-acclaimed calligrapher Mokhtar Alam. His work, influenced by Alam’s teachings, has gained recognition both within and outside Saudi Arabia. Now, at 60 years old, Al Omari shares his knowledge and skills with the world through live online tutorials, advocating for the importance of calligraphy as a basis for excellence in language and academics.

Addressing Fast Fashion Waste

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Saudis Kendah Jambi and Zainab Abumansour are tackling the issue of waste in the fast fashion industry. The 23-year-olds have launched their brand, Triad, which upcycles excess fabric into eco-friendly handbags. The innovative idea was inspired by the vast amounts of unused fabric they encountered during their college years.

Triad’s products are not just environmentally friendly, but also offer a stylish alternative to conventional fast fashion products. Their unisex handmade tote bags contribute to sustainable fashion and a reduction in waste. The founders have been further motivated by the Saudi Fashion Commission’s efforts to promote sustainable practices in the fashion industry.