NEOM’s Norlana: Redefining Sustainable Modern Living

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious NEOM project, a $500 billion venture reshaping the landscape of business and tourism, has unveiled its latest marvel, Norlana. This ultra-modern active lifestyle community is set to redefine standards for sustainable modern living by blending contemporary luxury with advanced technology.

Norlana: A Glimpse into the Future

Located along the serene coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba, Norlana is designed to create a harmonious blend of nature and technology. The exclusive community is primed to host 3,000 residents across 711 luxurious residential properties that include beach villas nestled in dunes, spacious apartments, and deluxe mansions.

Revolutionizing the concept of residential communities, Norlana places a significant emphasis on sports, health, and well-being. The community is well-equipped with a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina, a testament to NEOM’s commitment to promoting an active lifestyle. Catering to superyachts with water taxi services, the marina is also set to house a superyacht members club, promising opportunities for relaxation and fine dining with breathtaking waterfront views.

Sports and Recreation at Norlana

Norlana’s amenities extend beyond maritime experiences. The community also boasts an 18-hole golf course set against the backdrop of NEOM’s rugged mountains, offering a unique blend of sport and scenic beauty. An equestrian and polo center of world-class standards further enhances Norlana’s appeal to sports enthusiasts.

Residents and guests can indulge in a variety of water sports activities, including sailing and diving. This integration of leisure and active lifestyle elements is a testament to Norlana’s commitment to promote health and well-being among its residents.

NEOM’s Commitment to Sustainability

In line with NEOM’s commitment to conservation and sustainable delivery, Norlana is designed to complement its coastal location through environmentally sustainable practices. The community’s design echoes the harmony between nature and technology, setting a new standard for sustainable modern living.

The unveiling of Norlana is not an isolated development. It follows NEOM’s recent announcements of other sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba region, including Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, and Utamo. These projects are part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic blueprint aimed at reducing the country’s dependence on oil, diversifying its economy, and developing public service sectors.