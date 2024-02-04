NCLE Announces Upcoming Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

The National Company for Learning & Education (NCLE) has unveiled plans for its forthcoming Ordinary General Assembly Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 20:00 pm on February 26, 2024, corresponding to 16/08/1445 H in the Hijri calendar. Utilizing modern technology, the assembly will be hosted on the Tadawulaty platform.

Eligibility and Voting

Shareholders present in the issuer's shareholders record at the Depositary Center by the end of the trading session prior to the assembly have the right to attend and vote. They can also delegate someone, excluding board members, to cast their votes. The requisite quorum to convene the meeting is at least half of the company's capital. If this is not achieved, a second meeting will be held one hour later, which will be valid regardless of the number of shares represented.

Agenda and Board Elections

The meeting's agenda comprises voting to appoint the company's auditor, electing board members for a three-year term, and entrusting the board with certain authorities. Electronic voting on the agenda items will commence on February 22, 2024, and continue until the assembly's conclusion. All shareholders have the right to discuss agenda topics, ask questions, and exercise their voting rights.

Investor Relations

For any inquiries, shareholders can reach out to the Investor Relations Department via phone or email. The department is ready to assist with any questions or concerns related to the upcoming meeting, ensuring transparency and effective communication between the NCLE and its shareholders.