Navigating Pet Relocation to Saudi Arabia: A Guide for Expats

Relocating to a new country is a process fraught with challenges, and when pets are involved, the complexity increases. Expatriates moving to Saudi Arabia with their canine companions must be aware of the specific regulations and procedures, which, when followed, ensure a seamless transition for their pets.

Understanding the Cultural Context

While Saudi Arabia permits the keeping of dogs along with other pets such as cats and birds, it’s important to note the cultural context. Many Muslims in the kingdom prefer not to keep dogs inside their homes, except for security reasons. However, the country still provides pet-friendly activities such as dog cafes and events like the Riyadh Season dog festival.

Import Regulations for Dogs

Before moving, expats should ascertain their dog’s breed is not among those prohibited in Saudi Arabia, these include Pit Bulls, Dobermans, and Rottweilers. To legally bring a dog into the country, it must be categorized as a watchdog, guard dog, or hunting dog.

The Saudi government requires an import permit from the Agricultural Directorate in Riyadh. This permit is obtained from the pet owner’s country of origin and requires several documents. These include a valid rabies vaccination certificate, a passport copy, and the pet’s microchip registration. Pet relocation companies can prove beneficial in navigating this process.

Health Certificates and Transport

In addition to the import permit, a health certificate issued by a vet within 30 days before travel is required. This certificate must be attested by the relevant medical authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Saudi embassy. Saudi Arabia Airlines permits the transport of pet dogs in cages provided a health certificate is in place. Upon arrival, pets are to be collected from the Saudi cargo depot, and a customs declaration form may be required.

It’s worth noting that these rules and regulations extend beyond Saudi Arabia. For those importing animals and animal products into Great Britain, England, Scotland, and Wales from non-EU countries, there’s an extensive list of necessary documentation, border checks, and requirements to comply with.