Business

Natural Gas Distribution Company Announces Price Changes, Forecasts Stable Net Profit

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Natural Gas Distribution Company Announces Price Changes, Forecasts Stable Net Profit

In a significant announcement, the Natural Gas Distribution Company has revealed an impending change in natural gas prices, following communication from Aramco. Set to be effective from January 1, 2024, the company has made it clear that this price adjustment will bolster their annual revenues. Despite this amendment, the company’s net profits for the ensuing period are projected to remain unaffected.

Price Adjustment to Support Infrastructure and Sustainability

This price alteration comes as part of a larger strategy by Peoples Natural Gas to secure approval from Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission for an increase in base rates. The intention behind this move is to fund infrastructure improvements, streamline operations, and support sustainability initiatives. The company is also planning to consolidate its two Pennsylvania divisions, resulting in homogeneous base rates for gas delivery service across all residential customers.

Impact on Customers and Company Revenue

Should this rate adjustment gain approval, residential customers using 80 Mcf a year would experience a monthly increase of $15.63 for Peoples Natural Gas and $6.35 for Peoples Gas. This rate adjustment is projected to enhance the company’s revenue by $156 million annually. The added revenue will contribute to the retirement and replacement of aging pipelines, effectively reducing the company’s emissions footprint. The review and approval process by the PUC could span up to nine months, with any approved increases expected to take effect by late September.

Market Response and Future Expectations

Early market responses to this announcement show a rise in natural gas futures, adding to the gains from the previous session. The colder January weather is anticipated to increase demand and begin reducing storage surpluses after a mild start to the winter season. Despite some forecasts for freezing weather not materializing, the market remains cautious. Natural gas for February delivery is up 1.9% at $2.616/mmBtu. The EIA storage report for the last week of December, expected to show a smaller-than-average draw on inventories, is being overlooked by participants who are focusing on the future.

Business Energy Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

