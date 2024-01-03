Naseej International to Hold Extraordinary General Assembly; Aljazira Capital Forecasts Economic Growth; Development Works Food Co. Proposes Capital Increase

In a recent announcement, Naseej International Trading Company disclosed details concerning its upcoming Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, scheduled for January 7, 2024. The meeting, which will be conducted virtually, is set to deliberate on the company’s capital increase. In readiness for this critical assembly, shareholders are reminded of the electronic voting system available for casting votes on agenda items. The electronic voting commences at 1:00 AM on January 4, 2024, and will proceed until the assembly meeting concludes.

Preparations and Participation

To ensure seamless participation in the voting process, shareholders are encouraged to register for the Tadawulaty service, offered free of charge. The Investor Relations department is also available to address any inquiries shareholders may have regarding the assembly. This announcement serves as a crucial notice to shareholders, keeping them abreast of the assembly and the procedures involved in participating in the company’s decision-making process.

Aljazira Capital’s Economic Forecast

Meanwhile, Aljazira Capital forecasts a 4.4% growth in Saudi Arabia’s economy in 2024, aligning with the Finance Ministry’s projection. This growth is expected to be driven by the execution of megaprojects, Vision 2030 initiatives, government spending, and increased participation in the private sector. Furthermore, the Tadawul All Share Index is predicted to rise in 2024, backed by corporate profit growth and increased liquidity in the stock market.

Capital Increase in Development Works Food Co.

In other news, the Development Works Food Co. board has recommended a capital increase through a rights issue, targeting 90,000,000 Saudi riyals. The company plans to diversify and expand its activities, aiming to optimize the use of its brands to cover all regions of the Kingdom. The capital increase is contingent upon approvals from relevant official authorities and the extraordinary general assembly. A financial advisor’s appointment and the submission of the capital increase application file to CMA are pending.

In conclusion, these developments reflect the dynamic nature of the business environment, with companies making strategic decisions to ensure growth and sustainability. From Naseej International’s extraordinary assembly to Aljazira Capital’s economic forecast and Development Works Food Co.’s proposed capital increase, these events underline the evolving landscape of business and finance in the region.