Milanion NTGS and Avibras Join Forces to Boost Defence Capabilities

In a striking announcement at the World Defence Show 2024 in Riyadh, Milanion NTGS and Avibras Industria Aeroespacial have revealed a strategic alliance. The goal? To develop and manufacture advanced defence equipment in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the region, with an intent to bolster the capabilities of the Saudi Armed Forces through high-value systems and services.

Unveiling Cutting-Edge Defence Technologies

The World Defence Show served as the platform where these industry giants showcased their latest technologies and combat-proven systems. A notable highlight from Milanion NTGS was the ALAKRAN Mobile Mortar System. This system stands out for its light weight, automatic targeting, and shock absorption technology, presenting a powerful blend of agility and precision.

Avibras' Arsenal

Avibras, on the other hand, displayed a spectrum of military technology, led by the ASTROS Rocket and Missile Artillery System. This robust system is equipped with a Tactical Cruise Missile, offering flexibility in operation. The company also revealed the ASTROS AFC, which boasts an autonomous firing calculation, and the C4 ISTAR system. The latter integrates advanced intelligence features, making it a formidable tool in modern warfare. Another significant introduction was the ASTROS III - a next-generation launcher designed to handle a variety of ballistic and guided rockets and missiles.

Implications of the Partnership

The alliance between Milanion NTGS and Avibras is set to spark a wave of innovation in the defence sector. By combining their expertise and resources, the companies aim to deliver combat-proven solutions with a focus on mobility, firepower, precision, and crew safety. This partnership not only advances technological knowledge but also contributes significantly to the defence sector's future, underpinning Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme.