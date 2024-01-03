Mergers and Acquisitions: A Strategic Solution for Saudi Arabia’s Insurance Sector

Adel Al-Issa, the spokesperson for insurance companies in Saudi Arabia, has identified mergers and acquisitions (M&As) as a strategic solution for the Kingdom’s insurance sector. Particularly for medium and small-sized firms, these M&As are viewed as a vital measure to bolster long-term sustainability and foster a competitive marketplace.

M&A Activities in Saudi Insurance Sector

In a dialogue with Al-Arabiya TV, Al-Issa observed a series of M&A activities in recent years. Although some have been successful, others have not, due to various influencing factors. However, he anticipates that the trend of M&As will persist in the coming years within Saudi insurance companies.

Regulatory Authorities Encourage Consolidation

Regulatory authorities in Saudi Arabia are promoting insurance companies to pursue consolidation, aiming to form larger and more resilient entities. This initiative is aligned with the Vision 2030 objectives, which encompass a significant increase in the insurance sector’s contribution to non-oil GDP growth to 4.3%.

On Track to Achieve Vision 2030 Goals

According to Al-Issa, the Saudi insurance market is on track to accomplish this target ahead of the planned schedule. This positive trajectory underlines the strategic importance of M&As in bolstering the insurance sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s economy, thereby playing a pivotal role in achieving the Vision 2030 goals.

In the broader context, the Zacks Multiline Insurance industry, which includes companies that provide comprehensive insurance coverage, is witnessing increased M&A activities, consolidation, and adoption of technology. These moves are designed to expedite business operations and save costs, shining a light on the potential for growth in the industry.