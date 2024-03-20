MDLBEAST Unveils Second Hunna Mentorship Program to Empower Female Talent in Music Industry

At a Ramadan Suhoor night hosted at Beast House in Jax District, Diriyah, MDLBEAST announced the launch of its second Hunna mentorship program, aimed at empowering women in the Middle East's music industry. The event, attended by notable female media professionals and MDLBEAST's female team members, highlighted the successful contributions of women to the music sector and underscored the initiative's role in nurturing female talent.

Empowering Women Through Music

Nada Al Helabi, strategic director at MDLBEAST and director of the XP Music Futures Conference, emphasized the importance of supporting creativity and innovation within the Kingdom. She detailed MDLBEAST's achievements in advancing the Saudi music and creative industry and introduced the Hunna mentorship program for 2024, which is now open for registration. This initiative aims to connect aspiring female artists, including singers, songwriters, and music producers, with established professionals in the industry, fostering a supportive community for women to thrive.

Building a Supportive Community

Al Helabi further explained that the Hunna program includes a dedicated WhatsApp group for industry news and events, along with regular listening circles across the region. These efforts are designed to create a nurturing environment for women in music, encouraging their participation and growth. Beast House, serving as a hub for creative talent, offers a variety of resources including a cutting-edge recording studio, production rooms, and spaces for workshops, helping to realize the potential of every member.

Fostering Future Collaborations

The Hunna mentorship program is not just about individual growth but also about building lasting connections within the industry. By facilitating mentorship and networking opportunities, MDLBEAST aims to ensure that women have a significant voice in the music sector's future. This initiative is a testament to the broader goals of empowering young artists and transforming their passions into sustainable careers, contributing to the vibrant evolution of the Middle East's music ecosystem.