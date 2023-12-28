en English
Business

Major Gold Discovery by Maaden Promises to Transform Saudi Arabian Economy

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
In a groundbreaking announcement, the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, or Maaden, has reported a major discovery of gold resources in Saudi Arabia. The newly found resources extend over a 100 km strike from the already-established Mansourah Massarah gold mine, marking a significant progress in the company’s exploration initiative started in 2022.

Unleashing Potential

The exploration program has unearthed high-grade drill intercepts, indicative of a potentially 125km strike with enormous potential to evolve into a major world-class gold belt in Saudi Arabia. The company is in the process of converting an inferred resource of 1.5 million ounces to indicated and measured status. The near-mine drilling results around Mansourah Massarah suggest that the resource is open both at depth and along the strike, promising considerable potential to enlarge resources at the mine and extend the mine life with underground development.

Boosting Economic Diversification

Ma’aden’s CEO, Robert Wilt, emphasized that these discoveries serve as a powerful testament to the untapped potential of mineral resources in Saudi Arabia. Wilt added that this significant breakthrough supports the diversification of the country’s economy in alignment with Vision 2030, thereby establishing mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy. However, the company’s statement on Thursday did not provide specifics on the quantity or potential value of the gold unearthed, but underscored the significance of the find.

Unrelated News Topics

Moreover, the announcement also referenced other unrelated news topics including the annual royal speech delivered by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before the Shura Council, the launch of Norlana, a new active lifestyle community in NEOM, and a significant decrease in unemployment rates in Saudi Arabia from 9.9 percent in 2022 to 8.6 percent in Q3 2023.

Business Economy Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

