Major Gold Discovery by Maaden Promises to Transform Saudi Arabian Economy

In a groundbreaking announcement, the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, or Maaden, has reported a major discovery of gold resources in Saudi Arabia. The newly found resources extend over a 100 km strike from the already-established Mansourah Massarah gold mine, marking a significant progress in the company’s exploration initiative started in 2022.

Unleashing Potential

The exploration program has unearthed high-grade drill intercepts, indicative of a potentially 125km strike with enormous potential to evolve into a major world-class gold belt in Saudi Arabia. The company is in the process of converting an inferred resource of 1.5 million ounces to indicated and measured status. The near-mine drilling results around Mansourah Massarah suggest that the resource is open both at depth and along the strike, promising considerable potential to enlarge resources at the mine and extend the mine life with underground development.

Boosting Economic Diversification

Ma’aden’s CEO, Robert Wilt, emphasized that these discoveries serve as a powerful testament to the untapped potential of mineral resources in Saudi Arabia. Wilt added that this significant breakthrough supports the diversification of the country’s economy in alignment with Vision 2030, thereby establishing mining as the third pillar of the Saudi economy. However, the company’s statement on Thursday did not provide specifics on the quantity or potential value of the gold unearthed, but underscored the significance of the find.

Unrelated News Topics

