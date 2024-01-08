en English
Saudi Arabia

LinkShadow Achieves HQ Status in Saudi Arabia: A Move Towards Innovation and Strengthening Regional Partnerships

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
LinkShadow, a world-renowned pioneer in intelligent Network Detection and Response (iNDR), has recently achieved Headquarters (HQ) status in Saudi Arabia, an impressive feat as part of the ambitious Project HQ. This strategic advancement underscores the firm’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, fortifying regional alliances, and empowering enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to tackle the intricate cybersecurity landscape head-on.

A Strategic Advantage

The establishment of a local office in KSA in 2021 marked a significant turning point for LinkShadow, signaling the beginning of an era of strategic advantage in the region. This move ensured adherence to local regulations, thereby enhancing credibility, unveiling new business avenues, and strengthening bonds within the local business community.

Aligning with Vision 2030

This pivotal move by LinkShadow aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation efforts, a major aspect of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030. As the nation embarks on numerous giga projects and is steadily transforming into a major hub in the Middle East, LinkShadow is poised to ensure that local businesses are among the first to reap the benefits of their groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions.

Investing in the Future

Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director of LinkShadow, lauded the announcement, marking it as a milestone for the company and a golden opportunity to ramp up investment in the KSA. This is an integral step in LinkShadow’s broader plans for future expansion, operational enhancements, and overall growth. The company is committed to contributing to economic diversification and the protection of security and privacy of digital assets in the region.

Saudi Arabia Security
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

