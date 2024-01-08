LinkShadow Achieves HQ Status in Saudi Arabia: A Move Towards Innovation and Strengthening Regional Partnerships

LinkShadow, a world-renowned pioneer in intelligent Network Detection and Response (iNDR), has recently achieved Headquarters (HQ) status in Saudi Arabia, an impressive feat as part of the ambitious Project HQ. This strategic advancement underscores the firm’s unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, fortifying regional alliances, and empowering enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to tackle the intricate cybersecurity landscape head-on.

A Strategic Advantage

The establishment of a local office in KSA in 2021 marked a significant turning point for LinkShadow, signaling the beginning of an era of strategic advantage in the region. This move ensured adherence to local regulations, thereby enhancing credibility, unveiling new business avenues, and strengthening bonds within the local business community.

Aligning with Vision 2030

This pivotal move by LinkShadow aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation efforts, a major aspect of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030. As the nation embarks on numerous giga projects and is steadily transforming into a major hub in the Middle East, LinkShadow is poised to ensure that local businesses are among the first to reap the benefits of their groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions.

Investing in the Future

Fadi Sharaf, Regional Sales Director of LinkShadow, lauded the announcement, marking it as a milestone for the company and a golden opportunity to ramp up investment in the KSA. This is an integral step in LinkShadow’s broader plans for future expansion, operational enhancements, and overall growth. The company is committed to contributing to economic diversification and the protection of security and privacy of digital assets in the region.