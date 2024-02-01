Kingdom's National Transformation Programme Targets 1.5 Million Unit Boost in Housing Supply

In a determined push to bridge the burgeoning gap in residential real estate supply, the Kingdom's National Transformation Programme (NTP) and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH) have set a robust target. The objective is substantial: an increase of about 1.5 million housing units, or an annual increment of 115,000 units. The real estate landscape is being meticulously reshaped to meet this ambitious aspiration.

Unveiling New Real Estate Initiatives

Key to this grand design are several initiatives aimed at enhancing the real estate sector's resilience and performance. The approach includes the provision of market-ready units through real estate developers or individual owners, a streamlined channel for accessing housing support from financial institutions, and the establishment of a robust legal framework for various housing programs.

Off-Plan Sales: A Strategic Approach

Central to the National Housing Programme's strategy is the off-plan sales model, a unique product designed to meet the set objectives. By boosting supply by a notable 1.5 million units, this model aims to elevate home ownership to 70%. The surge in off-plan property sales signifies the model's success and the sector's potential.

Overcoming Barriers and Unlocking Potential

The journey is not without its challenges. To fully unlock the potential of off-plan sales, strategic measures are being taken. These include addressing market constraints, promoting transparency, and ensuring sustainable growth. The initiatives by the NTP and MoMRAH are not merely about meeting housing demand. They are a concerted effort to support the real estate sector, ensuring an adequate residential supply, and significantly contributing to the Vision 2030 goals.