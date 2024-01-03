en English
Saudi Arabia

King Abdulaziz International Airport Records Unprecedented Growth in 2023

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
King Abdulaziz International Airport Records Unprecedented Growth in 2023

In 2023, a remarkable surge was witnessed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Serving over 42.7 million passengers, the airport recorded a 36% growth from the preceding year’s 31.4 million. Flight operations soared by 25%, rounding off at 250,000 flights for the year. Baggage handling also experienced a substantial increase, exceeding 33.8 million pieces. The airport’s Terminal 1 led the growth with 179.9 thousand flights, marking a 16% year-on-year increase.

The International and Domestic Reach

International routes demonstrated a growth of over 11%, connecting Jeddah to 126 destinations worldwide. Among these, the Cairo-Jeddah route emerged as the second busiest worldwide, offering 4.8 million seats. On the domestic front, the Riyadh-Jeddah route claimed the eighth spot among the busiest routes, with 7.8 million seats. The airport also set a new record on June 22, 2023, with passenger traffic peaking at 151,000. The busiest week of the year was identified as December 24-30, accommodating 979,000 passengers.

Infrastructure Advancements and Strategic Positioning

The rapid growth of King Abdulaziz International Airport can be attributed to advancements in the airport’s infrastructure and its strategic location. This growth aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s broader development, especially in the tourism sector, facilitated by streamlined visa processes. Managed by Jeddah Airports, the airport continues to enhance its facilities to meet international standards and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Broader Developments in Saudi Arabia

Beyond the airport, Saudi Arabia has been making significant strides in various sectors. Notably, the Saudi Ports Authority ‘Mawani’ has been instrumental in strengthening the maritime and logistics sectors. It contributed to the Kingdom’s exceptional leap in international indicators, solidifying its position as a global logistics center. ‘Mawani’ signed agreements in 2023 to establish five new logistics parks and centers, with investments exceeding 4 billion riyals. It added 28 new maritime services, connecting Saudi ports to eastern and western ports, and laid the foundation stone for several strategic projects.

Saudi Arabia Transportation
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

