King Abdulaziz Foundation Unveils Second Edition of Arabian Peninsula Studies Journal

The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has recently unveiled the second edition of the Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies (DJAP). This scholarly journal, produced in partnership with Brill, a Netherlands-based academic publisher, is a twice-a-year publication that presents original research on a broad spectrum of subjects related to the Arabian Peninsula. It spans from ancient times to the contemporary era, covering disciplines such as history, archaeology, literature, geography, anthropology, heritage, sociology, and cultural history.

DJAP: A Multidisciplinary Platform

Although DJAP predominantly publishes in English, it is not restricted to this language, making it a truly global and inclusive academic platform. The journal’s multidisciplinary approach allows it to delve into a plethora of topics, each contributing to the academic understanding of the Arabian Peninsula’s rich history and culture.

Second Edition: Four Scientific Research Essays

The second edition of the DJAP features four concise but comprehensive scientific research essays. These papers focus on diverse, yet equally important, aspects of the Arabian Peninsula’s past and present. The subjects of these essays include an analysis of Saudi foreign policy over three millennia, the portrayal of women in the poetry of Al-Sharif Al-Radi, the military role of Bedouin women in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and a study on the King Abdulaziz Sabeel Reservoir in Makkah.

Contributing to the Academic Understanding

Each of these papers delves deep into its respective subject, shedding light on previously unexplored or under-explored aspects of the region’s history and culture. The publication of these research papers in the DJAP contributes significantly to the depth and breadth of the academic understanding of the Arabian Peninsula. In doing so, it fulfills the King Abdulaziz Foundation’s goal of promoting knowledge and understanding about this historically rich and culturally diverse region.