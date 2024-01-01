en English
Education

KFUPM & Net Zero Environmental Services Co. Collaborate to Plant 50,000 Trees

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
KFUPM & Net Zero Environmental Services Co. Collaborate to Plant 50,000 Trees

In a collaborative effort to combat climate change and enhance green spaces, the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) and Net Zero Environmental Services Co. have embarked on an ambitious environmental project to plant 50,000 trees. This significant initiative aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 1,560 tons annually, aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative, the Quality of Life Program, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Planting Seeds for a Greener Future

The project is not just about planting trees; it’s about nurturing a culture of sustainability. To promote this ethos, each tree planted will be named after a university employee. This symbolic gesture underlines the importance of individual contributions to global environmental efforts, and fosters a sense of personal responsibility towards sustainability. The university’s aspiration to be carbon-free by 2050 is a testament to its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Monitoring Environmental Impact

For every tree planted, a meticulous process of environmental impact monitoring will be carried out. This diligent approach ensures that the initiative’s benefits extend beyond just planting trees – it also contributes to the reduction of urban temperatures and the fight against air pollution. The project is a significant stride towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing climate change and increasing vegetation, through education and practical actions.

Other Noteworthy Initiatives

In addition to this, a Saudi national fundraising campaign for Gaza has amassed over SR600 million ($160 million), demonstrating the nation’s solidarity with Gaza. The fundraising was carried out through the Sahem platform, initiated by KSrelief and directed by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam has been instrumental in dismantling 719 mines in Yemen, laid by the Houthi militia, thereby securing paths for humanitarian aid. Since its inception in 2018, the project has cleared over 426,809 mines, paving the way for a safer future.

On a cultural note, Saudi calligrapher Siraj Al Omari is shining a global spotlight on Arabic calligraphy through live online tutorials at the Al Majaridah Winter Festival. These tutorials underscore the global appeal of Arabic calligraphy and emphasize the importance of dedicated learning of this revered art form.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

