en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Keir International Secures High-Voltage Cable Network Expansion Contract in Riyadh

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Keir International Secures High-Voltage Cable Network Expansion Contract in Riyadh

Keir International, a distinguished player in the realm of high-voltage underground cable operations, has inked a momentous contract with National Grid-SA. The deal, cemented on January 3, 2024, revolves around the substitution of a cable circuit at a station situated in the heart of Riyadh city. This announcement, first made public on December 11, 2023, represents a significant step forward in the expansion of the city’s electrical infrastructure.

Project Overview

The project, a comprehensive undertaking, involves the expansion of a 132KV network. This work includes the incorporation of protection systems, substation automation, and the provision of design and telecommunication services. The project’s scope and complexity are mirrored in its substantial budget, ringing in at 14,052,175 Saudi Riyals.

Timeline and Impact

The contract sets a timeline of twenty-one months for the completion of the project, commencing from the contract signing date. This timeline indicates that the project will be active from the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to wrap up by the fourth quarter of 2025. The financial impact of the project, given its scale and duration, is anticipated to be significant during this period.

Further Information

While this announcement has been met with interest, there was no mention of related parties or additional details accompanying the news. As such, stakeholders and the general public are keenly awaiting further updates on this ambitious project, which promises to bolster Riyadh’s cable network infrastructure and pave the way for continued growth and development in the region.

0
Business Energy Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Veeam Software Bolsters Data Protection with Enhanced Microsoft 365 Backup Features
As the digital world grapples with an escalating wave of ransomware attacks, especially those targeting cloud environments, the need for robust data protection solutions has never been more critical. In just six months of 2023, a staggering $449 million was paid in ransoms, underscoring the gravity of the situation. To counter this growing threat, Veeam
Veeam Software Bolsters Data Protection with Enhanced Microsoft 365 Backup Features
PAK Quality Foods and FrigiServe Secure Equity Recapitalization with Cross Rapids Capital for Future Growth
1 min ago
PAK Quality Foods and FrigiServe Secure Equity Recapitalization with Cross Rapids Capital for Future Growth
FBR's LTO Karachi Exceeds Tax Collection Target, Outlines Measures Against Non-Filers
2 mins ago
FBR's LTO Karachi Exceeds Tax Collection Target, Outlines Measures Against Non-Filers
Changan Automobile and Ganfeng Lithium Join Forces, Aiming to Lead in Solid-State Battery Innovation
54 seconds ago
Changan Automobile and Ganfeng Lithium Join Forces, Aiming to Lead in Solid-State Battery Innovation
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Market Surveillance Contract
1 min ago
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Market Surveillance Contract
Predatory Towing Fears Impact Downtown Birmingham Businesses
1 min ago
Predatory Towing Fears Impact Downtown Birmingham Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
10 seconds
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Fuels Comeback Speculation Amid Hulkamania Anniversary
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
16 seconds
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
17 seconds
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
45 seconds
Main Line Health Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
2 mins
Enhancing Fitness in 2024: How to Achieve Your Health Goals
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
2 mins
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
Tobias Harris: From Struggle to Success in the NBA
2 mins
Tobias Harris: From Struggle to Success in the NBA
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for Neglecting State's Development
2 mins
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan for Neglecting State's Development
Wyndham Clark to Compete in the 2024 The Sentry at Kapalua: Aiming for a Strong Start to the Season
2 mins
Wyndham Clark to Compete in the 2024 The Sentry at Kapalua: Aiming for a Strong Start to the Season
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
37 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app