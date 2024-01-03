Keir International Secures High-Voltage Cable Network Expansion Contract in Riyadh

Keir International, a distinguished player in the realm of high-voltage underground cable operations, has inked a momentous contract with National Grid-SA. The deal, cemented on January 3, 2024, revolves around the substitution of a cable circuit at a station situated in the heart of Riyadh city. This announcement, first made public on December 11, 2023, represents a significant step forward in the expansion of the city’s electrical infrastructure.

Project Overview

The project, a comprehensive undertaking, involves the expansion of a 132KV network. This work includes the incorporation of protection systems, substation automation, and the provision of design and telecommunication services. The project’s scope and complexity are mirrored in its substantial budget, ringing in at 14,052,175 Saudi Riyals.

Timeline and Impact

The contract sets a timeline of twenty-one months for the completion of the project, commencing from the contract signing date. This timeline indicates that the project will be active from the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to wrap up by the fourth quarter of 2025. The financial impact of the project, given its scale and duration, is anticipated to be significant during this period.

Further Information

While this announcement has been met with interest, there was no mention of related parties or additional details accompanying the news. As such, stakeholders and the general public are keenly awaiting further updates on this ambitious project, which promises to bolster Riyadh’s cable network infrastructure and pave the way for continued growth and development in the region.