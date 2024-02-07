Jumeirah Group Expands Portfolio with Inauguration of Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah

The Jumeirah Group, a luxury hotel firm under Dubai Holding, has marked its regional and international expansion with the inauguration of Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah in Saudi Arabia. This latest addition to the group’s portfolio is a significant component of the second phase of the Jabal Omar project, a testament to the architectural prowess of Fosters + Partners. A mere stroll away from the Great Mosque of Makkah, the hotel boasts 1,121 keys comprising rooms, suites, and residences, all tailored for comfort and tranquility to augment the spiritual journey of its visitors.

Unparalleled Hospitality and Culinary Landscape

Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah features eight gastronomic venues, with an ambitious plan to incorporate six additional ones, delivering a palate of cuisines as varied as Mediterranean to Southeast Asian. The hotel also furnishes spaces for meetings and events, with an expansion roadmap that includes the addition of more accommodations in two upcoming towers. The 507 rooms and suites currently housed in two skyscrapers offer stunning vistas of the city and the Great Mosque. For an elevated communal prayer experience, the property provides 88 deluxe residences equipped with terraces.

Leadership and Future Prospects

At the helm of the hotel's management is Rizwan Shaikh, the newly-appointed General Manager. With more than two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Shaikh is expected to steer the hotel towards continued success. Katerina Giannouka, the Group CEO, underscores Jumeirah's commitment to delivering exceptional service. The hotel, with its emphasis on personalized care and meticulous attention to detail, aims to enrich the overall guest experience, setting new benchmarks in hospitality standards for Makkah and beyond.

Regional and International Expansion

This latest venture signifies Jumeirah Group’s foray into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and marks a significant milestone in its regional and international expansion strategy. As part of the Jabal Omar project's second phase, the hotel is set to redefine hospitality in Makkah, upholding the Group's reputation for hospitality excellence, and offering an unforgettable experience amidst the sacred surroundings. The details of the hotel's grand opening are yet to be revealed, but the anticipation is palpable, reflecting the global interest in this unique property.