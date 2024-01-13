en English
Agriculture

Jeddah Debuts Agricultural Marketing Festival and Announces First Grand Opera

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Jeddah Debuts Agricultural Marketing Festival and Announces First Grand Opera

In a vibrant display of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to nurturing home-grown talent, the city of Jeddah kicked off its inaugural Agricultural Marketing Festival. This three-day event serves as a dynamic platform for local farmers, producers, beekeepers, and families to showcase and market a wide array of agricultural products. Everything from vegetables, fruits, dates, honey, coffee, to roses and jasmine, is being highlighted at the festival.

A Meeting Point for Agriculture and Culture

Under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, the governor of Jeddah, the festival is more than just a market; it’s an educational and cultural hub. Workshops, scientific lectures, an art gallery, and children’s activities are all part of the festival’s itinerary, aiming to educate attendees and support the development of agricultural producers. It’s a collaborative effort, involving governmental and private entities, with all of Jeddah urged to participate.

Amplifying the Agricultural Narrative

Majed bin Abdullah Al Khalif, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Makkah region, praised the festival’s collaborative nature. He emphasized the importance of supporting local agricultural producers and the value this brings to the community. The festival not only gives these producers a platform but also bridges the gap between consumers and producers, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the work involved in agriculture.

Cultural Initiatives and Future Plans

In a related cultural initiative, the beneficiaries of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj and Umrah visited the Hira Cultural District in Makkah. Here, they were treated to the Revelation Exhibition showcasing the story of Prophet Muhammad’s revelation. On another note, the Saudi Transport General Authority announced new regulations for international classification bodies to work within the maritime sector. These regulations aim to set standards to enhance maritime safety and create investment opportunities.

Finally, the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission revealed plans for the first grand opera in the Kingdom, ‘Zarqa Al Yamama,’ to be performed in Riyadh. Not only will it feature international talents, but it will also shine a spotlight on local ones, enriching the cultural landscape and confirming Saudi Arabia’s dedication to the arts.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

