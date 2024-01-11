en English
Business

Jabal Omar to Provide Hajj Services to 80,000 Overseas Pilgrims

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Jabal Omar Development Company has taken a pivotal step towards enhancing its revenue streams by securing a preliminary permit from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The permit allows the company to provide Hajj services to 80,000 pilgrims arriving from outside Saudi Arabia. The completion of the required procedures to secure the final permit is under process.

Strategic Move to Leverage Opportunities

This development is not just a business endeavor for Jabal Omar Development Company. It is a strategic move to leverage opportunities within the Hajj and Umrah services value chain and the hospitality industry in the holy city of Makkah. By offering services to a large number of overseas pilgrims, the company aims to tap into the potential of these sectors and enhance its revenues.

Commitment to Transparency

In line with its commitment to transparency, Jabal Omar Development Company has pledged to keep its stakeholders and the public informed about any significant updates regarding this initiative. This approach underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining an open channel of communication with all concerned parties and reaffirms its commitment to its strategic objectives.

Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

