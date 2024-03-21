Ithra Mosque's Mohammed Al-Saawi Leads Enlightening Ramadan Talk on Balance and Generosity

After the Taraweeh prayer rush and a light drizzle, attendees found solace within King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran, where an enriching discussion unfolded. Imam Mohammed Al-Saawi, leading the dialogue at Ithra Mosque, dived into the essence of Ramadan, focusing on balancing generosity with mindfulness to prevent wastefulness in various aspects of life, such as food consumption during iftar and broader lifestyle choices.

Themes of Light and Life

The talk, inspired by Peter Sanders' exhibition "Searching for Light," explored the confluence of science, knowledge, religion, and culture during the holy month. Al-Saawi, leveraging anecdotes from the Qur'an and Hadith, alongside examples from modern platforms like TikTok, engaged the audience in a conversation about maintaining passion in life's routine facets. The interactive setting allowed for a personal touch, encouraging attendees to share their thoughts and experiences in a supportive environment.

Cultural and Culinary Celebrations in Jeddah

In a parallel celebration of Ramadan's spirit, Jeddah's historic Al Balad district buzzed with cultural programs and culinary delights, organized by the Ministry of Culture. The array of events, from traditional markets to live cooking demonstrations, offered a glimpse into the rich heritage and flavors of the Kingdom. Notably, the "Flavors of Our Regions" cooking program and the Sufra Al Thuraya gatherings for iftar and suhoor meals highlighted the diverse culinary landscape of Saudi Arabia, from goat and lamb liver delicacies to the popular Hijazi snack, balila.

Engaging the Community in Tradition and Modernity

Al Balad's Ramadan season, with its Dakkakeen Ramadan bazaar and Noor Exhibition, offered a blend of tradition and modernity, captivating visitors with interactive workshops, storytelling, and art activities. Despite challenges with parking due to the influx of visitors, efforts were made to ensure accessibility, including designated parking spaces and shuttle services. This holistic approach to celebrating Ramadan underscored the community's desire to engage deeply with cultural traditions while embracing the conveniences of modern life.

As Ramadan continues to be a time of reflection, community, and renewal, events like those led by Mohammed Al-Saawi at Ithra and the cultural festivities in Jeddah's Al Balad district serve as poignant reminders of the rich tapestry of traditions that shape the holy month. These gatherings not only foster a sense of belonging and shared heritage but also invite individuals to reflect on their own practices of generosity, mindfulness, and passion in life's daily routines.