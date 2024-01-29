IQ Robotics and SPL Commit to Digital Transformation in Saudi Arabia

Fadi Amoudi, the dynamic CEO of IQ Robotics, has unveiled ambitious plans to set up a center of excellence in Riyadh, a move designed to bolster the escalating demand for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme (NIDLP) and Saudi Vision 2030, both of which are geared towards diversifying the kingdom's economy and nurturing its logistics and industrial sectors.

A Commitment to National Strategy

Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SPL, underlines SPL's unwavering commitment to the national strategy for transport and logistics services. With the ultimate goal of metamorphosing Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, SPL has set its sights on digitizing its postal and logistics services through the deployment of advanced artificial intelligence.

Empowering the Supply Chain

A significant aspect of this digital revolution involves the deployment of 200 robots. These automated wonders are slated to enhance sorting and processing operations within the kingdom's supply chain system, fostering the growth of the logistics sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Partnership for Progress

IQ Robotics has entered into a fruitful partnership with Saudi Post Corporation | SPL and ALkhereiji Group. This alliance is foundational to the establishment of the center of excellence in Riyadh. The partners will deploy 200 advanced robots to expedite processing orders and sorting operations, a move that resonates with the NIDLP and Saudi Vision 2030. This initiative underscores the burgeoning demand for digital transformation in the logistics services and supply chain sectors across the region.